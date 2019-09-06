Knighthead Capital Management Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Windward Capital Management Company Raised Stake by $376,464 as Market Value Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 4.12M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,272 are owned by Bernzott Cap Advsrs. 13,280 were accumulated by Strategic Fin Serv. Sterling Investment Mngmt holds 14,767 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 58,328 shares. 571 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 113,076 shares. Chem Bank holds 15,770 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd holds 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 15,532 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,489 shares. Roosevelt Invest Inc holds 0.03% or 2,560 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lathrop Inv Mngmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,686 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.2% or 13,965 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Cap LP holds 12.5% or 25.00 million shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 0.42% or 1.80M shares. Empyrean Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0% or 185,256 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 16.72M shares. Serengeti Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 800,000 shares. York Cap Management Llc has 5.15 million shares. State Street holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 5.82 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 149,503 shares. Daiwa Group owns 13,475 shares. Caspian Limited Partnership holds 3.06 million shares. Sei Investments holds 149,494 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5,574 shares.