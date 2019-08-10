Knighthead Capital Management Holding In Pg&E (PCG) Was Increased; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Cut Its Holding by $3.89 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 134,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 383,041 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, down from 517,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.35M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 336,800 shares to 945,390 shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Optimum holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 5,220 shares. 335,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mgmt Lc. 4.47M are held by Amer Century Companies Inc. Epoch Inv Prtnrs reported 686,854 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 0.3% or 349,970 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited invested in 0.04% or 36,400 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 274,260 shares. 5,314 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.89 million shares. National Pension accumulated 0.11% or 947,179 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 22,331 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 13.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

