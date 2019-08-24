Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $2.80 Million; Stock Rose; Louisiana (LPX) Shares Rose While U S Global Investors Decreased Its Position by $398,400

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12M shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana (LPX) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.46% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bamco New York accumulated 4.04 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. 320,184 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Company Limited. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 899,682 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.73 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 783,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,074 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% stake. Ashmore Group Public Ltd Co owns 309,534 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0% or 10,300 shares. 73,000 are owned by Js Mgmt Ltd Llc. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 1.72M shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares to 13,022 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).