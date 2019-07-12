Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Shares Declined; Lafleur & Godfrey Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS) Boosted by $1.72 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 13,145 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 652,203 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video); 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO DEPLOY DATA ANALYTICS SYSTEM TO MONITOR EMAIL TRAFFIC AS PART OF ETHICS PUSH; 01/05/2018 – AveXis Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Novartis AG; 10/05/2018 – LISTEN: Novartis’ bad day, Spark’s Amish entanglement, and a biotech history lesson

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.67 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01M shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30.66 million are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.04% or 305,298 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0.03% stake. Asset invested in 3,673 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 88,267 shares. Knighthead Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.37M shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Finance Comml Bank stated it has 702 shares. Sei reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 38,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cambrian Capital Lp stated it has 58,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,389 shares to 170,476 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,242 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

