Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million as Market Value Rose; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Value Rose, Aviva Plc Has Cut by $1.74 Million Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.51M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 30,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 123,620 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 154,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 639,091 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90M shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,062 are held by Augustine Asset Mngmt. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.06% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 451,974 are held by Nwi Mngmt L P. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 783,100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 295,155 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The Texas-based Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Js Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 73,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.53% or 1.75 million shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.10 million shares. Sei Invests owns 3,163 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 443,302 shares. Ashmore Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Inv Prtn LP accumulated 8.65M shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $173.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 147,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 107,746 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 208,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Arizona State Retirement has 23,640 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 29,731 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0% stake. 110 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 188 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 4,485 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 0.07% or 2.94M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Massachusetts Ser Com Ma holds 0.01% or 598,016 shares. Capstone Lc holds 0% or 5,469 shares.