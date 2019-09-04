Knighthead Capital Management Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $168.84 Million; Valuation Declined; As Badger Meter (BMI) Market Value Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 169,640 shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 30.01 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.18M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 174,099 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 160,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 21,189 shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated invested in 0.58% or 855,204 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Campbell Com Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,293 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Proshare Advisors Limited Com has 163,270 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 9,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Pnc Services holds 20,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 5,500 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).