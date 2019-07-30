Knighthead Capital Management Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Position by $168.84 Million; Stock Price Rose; Service Now (NOW) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Position by $715,860 as Stock Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $285.84. About 3.24 million shares traded or 94.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.53M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M on Friday, February 1.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares to 40,839 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

