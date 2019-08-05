Knighthead Capital Management Has Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Northstar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $609,525 as Valuation Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, down from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $193.71. About 30.97 million shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 1.97M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has 19,893 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management reported 0.95% stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 962,675 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 101,683 shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 6.08% or 29,549 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 37,134 shares. Somerset Trust holds 2.59% or 25,907 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,500 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 32,892 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,121 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Liability invested in 0.82% or 4,690 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 54,734 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 2.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connable Office has 1.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,871 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,136 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E seeks court approval for price cut deals on solar, battery contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California Senate approves bill to protect utilities from wildfire costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350,657 are held by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Newtyn Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4.85M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 247,640 shares. 1,334 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 598,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 53,042 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rbf Capital Llc accumulated 535,000 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 3.66M shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 196,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 550 shares. Bessemer owns 720,327 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp has 1.80 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.