Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $2.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Its Position

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.84 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.38 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.73 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Gramercy Funds Lc accumulated 1.36M shares. Canyon Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 682,475 shares. Citadel Advsr has 22,074 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 33,190 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 326,600 shares. 3,479 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc accumulated 62,076 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 38,844 shares. Bluecrest has invested 0.06% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Bancorp & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 702 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP holds 0.02% or 31,780 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 1.34 million shares or 2.86% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc invested 5.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Advisors Lc has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Laffer has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wespac holds 2.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 66,299 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsr has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 60,054 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,782 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 339,433 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Garde Capital reported 12,432 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.43% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 74,905 shares. Moreover, Cortland Mo has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,692 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.84M shares. Pacific Global Inv Management Commerce has 125,298 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Comm holds 0.44% or 484,071 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,300 shares to 202,896 shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 118,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).