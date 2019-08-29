Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Stock Rose; United States Stl New (X) Holding Maintained by Capital Innovations Llc

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 432.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 86,740 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, up from 16,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 11.97 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X)

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 17.35 million shares traded or 624.03% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 57,017 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Schroder Investment Group holds 0.22% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 9.58 million shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 62,076 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. Glendon Lp owns 52,250 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northern accumulated 821,823 shares. Waddell Reed invested in 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested in 11,627 shares. 4.04M are owned by Bamco Inc. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 14,711 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 79,319 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01M shares to 19.90M shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

