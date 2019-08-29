Knighthead Capital Management Has Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $168.84 Million; Harvest Management Maintains Holding in Mitek Sys (MITK)

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 71,584 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 4.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E gets additional equity commitment proposals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Board of Directors’ Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,403 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. World Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 24,125 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 544 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP reported 598,276 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability reported 2.26% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 34,057 shares. 2,610 were reported by North Star Invest. Moreover, Stonehill Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.54 million shares. Principal Finance Inc accumulated 0% or 11,837 shares. The Connecticut-based Silver Point LP has invested 33.7% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 0.11% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 77,861 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.04% or 3.44 million shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 46 shares. York Capital Mngmt Advisors Ltd accumulated 4.11% or 5.15M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1,334 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 69,825 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 432 shares. 37,312 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 288,645 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 161,109 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 0.01% or 27,065 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Citigroup Inc reported 9,182 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has 14,650 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 250,600 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 268,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The New York-based Prelude Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek Reports 40% Revenue Growth in Record Second Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mitek responds to ASG’s offer boost – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.