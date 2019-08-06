Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $2.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) as Stock Value Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.44 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 92,860 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,733 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,636 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 14,450 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 7,265 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tower Rech (Trc) owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 1,974 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 22,222 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% or 862,285 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 30,500 shares. Inv Services Wi reported 1% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Gp Incorporated holds 14,184 shares. Cna owns 17,253 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 44,943 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Appoints CEO of Diagnostic and Testing Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Netflix becomes first streaming service to join MPAA – MarketWatch” published on January 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Director Steps Down Due to New Position – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1.72M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 30.66M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 530,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3.74 million shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3,479 shares. 218,643 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested in 244,480 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 443,302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp stated it has 9.58M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton Assoc L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,711 shares. Js Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.22% or 73,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 1.81 million shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina’s YPF becomes world’s newest LNG exporter following deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McDermott Awarded Pre-FEED Contract by YPF for Vaca Muerta LNG in Argentina – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.