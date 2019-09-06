Knighthead Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Share Price Rose; Symphony Asset Management Lowered Its Kennametal (KMT) Holding by $423,468 as Valuation Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 7.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 1.88M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 32,251 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 7,388 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMT’s profit will be $42.67M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.06% or 83,350 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 2,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) or 1,280 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.4% or 123,114 shares. 200 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 49,297 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 184,993 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 134,198 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 36,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Gam Holdg Ag reported 19,525 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 11,386 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 1.54 million shares.

More notable recent Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kennametal Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMT) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Union workers to rally against Kennametal’s proposed healthcare options – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kennametal workers strike at Massachusetts plant – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kennametal Inc (KMT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Renewed Trade Hopes, Tech Sector Lift Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Group Inc owns 9.58M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton Assocs LP holds 14,711 shares. Js Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 73,000 shares. Redwood Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 880,385 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 341,019 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 84,345 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.24% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 100,000 shares. Ems Cap Limited Partnership owns 280,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 500,823 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 657,652 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 631 shares. Ashmore Group Public Ltd Co invested 1.95% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com reported 70,255 shares. Eaton Vance owns 134,109 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.98M for 2.78 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.