Knighthead Capital Management Cut Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $949,050 as Stock Price Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 46.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,120 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 15,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.24 million shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated holds 15,148 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. 11,267 are owned by Guyasuta Advsr Incorporated. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Intact Invest owns 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 37,400 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 27,000 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 56,249 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. R G Niederhoffer Incorporated owns 9,800 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 342,354 shares. Bell Natl Bank accumulated 0.06% or 1,530 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 10,750 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Capital Research Glob Investors holds 3.16 million shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 21,568 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 8,213 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 31,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,851 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

