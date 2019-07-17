Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Has 0.88 Sentiment

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 28 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 32 trimmed and sold stakes in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The funds in our database now own: 23.29 million shares, down from 23.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Allianzgi NFJ Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_GUD’s profit would be $2.85M giving it 93.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 75,298 shares traded. Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement. It has a 47.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development comprise Probuphine to treat opioid addiction; NeurAxon family to treat acute migraine, pain, and neurological disorders; Antibe family to treat chronic pain and inflammation; Iluvien to treat diabetic macular edema; and Netildex to treat ocular inflammation.

Among 2 analysts covering Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Knight Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 61,223 shares traded. AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) has declined 6.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund for 1.21 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 147,612 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 318,716 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.