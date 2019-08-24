Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered By $1.25 Million Its Corning (GLW) Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 14.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 37,780 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 229,703 shares with $7.60M value, down from 267,483 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $21.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.33M shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 26/04/2018 – Corning believes its Gorilla Glass is on a path to becoming unbreakable in standard drop scenarios

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's current price of $32.25 translates into 0.19% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 2.08 million shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B, EST. $1.29B; 11/04/2018 – Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation HLDGS Inc-Amended; 24/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport Acquires Richmond, Va.-Based Truckload Carrier Abilene Motor Express; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $1,271 MLN, UP 368.7%; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.39

Among 4 analysts covering Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight Transportation has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 29.46% above currents $32.25 stock price. Knight Transportation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 65,704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 32,048 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc holds 27,238 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 67,992 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Wespac Advisors Lc invested 2% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc reported 0.01% stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 285,385 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.21M shares. 181,893 were reported by Lafayette. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Fdx Incorporated stated it has 19,536 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited holds 0% or 81,045 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 17.49% above currents $27.45 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.