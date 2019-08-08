Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; VALLOUREC S.A. ORD ORDINARY SHARES (VLOUF) Sellers Decreased By 21.06% Their Shorts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current price of $34.43 translates into 0.17% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 2.20 million shares traded or 4.30% up from the average. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION BUYS ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.39; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport Acquires Richmond, Va.-Based Truckload Carrier Abilene Motor Express; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns

VALLOUREC S.A. ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) had a decrease of 21.06% in short interest. VLOUF’s SI was 174,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.06% from 220,800 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 436 days are for VALLOUREC S.A. ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)’s short sellers to cover VLOUF’s short positions. It closed at $3.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the gas and oil, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.