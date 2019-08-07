Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Ugi (UGI) Sentiment Is 1.17

Ugi Corp (UGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 171 funds increased or started new positions, while 146 cut down and sold positions in Ugi Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 134.04 million shares, down from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ugi Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 120 Increased: 114 New Position: 57.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current price of $34.90 translates into 0.17% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 2.15M shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 23/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.44; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION 1Q OPERATING INCOME $93.7M; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev $1.27B; 10/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION BUYS ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B, EST. $1.29B; 08/03/2018 Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Knight-Swift Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Another Truckload Carrier Announces Earnings Warning – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Investors (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $6.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.

Among 4 analysts covering Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight Transportation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, February 25.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 3.35% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation for 1.28 million shares. Horizon Investment Services Llc owns 65,180 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 475,259 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 2.14% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 337,285 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corp (UGI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 25.56 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 2.70M shares traded or 126.02% up from the average. UGI Corporation (UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan)