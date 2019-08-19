Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Symantec (SYMC) Sentiment Is 1.23

Symantec Corp (SYMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 183 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 149 cut down and sold stakes in Symantec Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 551.58 million shares, down from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Symantec Corp in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 120 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current price of $33.14 translates into 0.18% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.58 million shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 24/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B, EST. $1.29B; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Knight-Swift Transportation Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNX); 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $1,271 MLN, UP 368.7%

Among 4 analysts covering Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight Transportation has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 25.98% above currents $33.14 stock price. Knight Transportation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Knight-Swift’s Results In-Line With Recently Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Positioning in Knight Transportation (KNX) Targets Upside in Shares Through Sept. -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: SYMC, OTEL – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Broadcom To Buy Symantec’s Enterprise Security Business: Symantec Earnings After Bell – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.