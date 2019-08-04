Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current price of $34.73 translates into 0.17% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 1.76 million shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Buys Trucker Abilene Motor Express; 25/04/2018 – Freight volumes, pricing lift U.S. trucker Knight-Swift’s profit; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION BUYS ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 11/04/2018 – Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation HLDGS Inc-Amended; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barrington. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy”. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $6.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.

Among 4 analysts covering Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight Transportation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.91 million shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q OPER REV. $502.1M; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Net $55.2M; 09/05/2018 – Gannett to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 10/04/2018 – TEGNA Names Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – For the First Time in More Than 30 Years, a Flag Will Be Placed at Every Fort Snelling National Cemetery Headstone