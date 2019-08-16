Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current price of $31.87 translates into 0.19% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 1.87 million shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Buys Trucker Abilene Motor Express; 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION 1Q OPERATING INCOME $93.7M; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev $1.27B; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION BUYS ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold equity positions in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mid Penn Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $195.21 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 6,081 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) has declined 20.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for 49,637 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 156,841 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.37% invested in the company for 21,502 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.23% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,580 shares.

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MPB’s profit will be $4.91 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.54% EPS growth.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and Logistics. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and drayage services between ocean ports, rail ramps, and shipping docks.

Among 4 analysts covering Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight Transportation has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 31.00% above currents $31.87 stock price. Knight Transportation had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of KNX in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Knight-Swift’s Results In-Line With Recently Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knight-Swift Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another Truckload Carrier Announces Earnings Warning – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Investors (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.