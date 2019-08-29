Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019; ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (AMEUF) Sellers Decreased By 10.62% Their Shorts

ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. AMEUF’s SI was 14,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 16,000 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 2 days are for ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (OTCMKTS:AMEUF)’s short sellers to cover AMEUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 53.49% or $0.069 during the last trading session, reaching $0.06. About 35,000 shares traded or 419.21% up from the average. Admedus Limited (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:KNX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current price of $32.74 translates into 0.18% yield. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 2.68 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev $1.27B; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.44; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 10/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C

Admedus Limited, a healthcare company, develops, commercializes, and distributes next generation medical technologies and devices. The company has market cap of $35.40 million. The firm is involved in the process of commercializing its tissue engineering technology for regenerative medicine. It currently has negative earnings. It provides CardioCel, a cardiovascular scaffold for the repair of congenital heart deformities and heart defects, as well as for the reconstruction of dysfunctional heart valves and valve leaflets; and VascuCel, a collagen scaffold used in cardiac repairs and reconstructions.

Another recent and important Admedus Limited (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Admedus Ltd. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2017.

Among 3 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 26.24% above currents $32.74 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.