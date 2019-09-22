Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Both Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) and Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 33 1.15 N/A 2.43 14.78 Marten Transport Ltd. 19 1.43 N/A 1.08 18.51

Table 1 demonstrates Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Marten Transport Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Marten Transport Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 5.3% Marten Transport Ltd. 0.00% 9.7% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marten Transport Ltd. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Marten Transport Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is $41, with potential upside of 17.44%. Marten Transport Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 17.21% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Marten Transport Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and Marten Transport Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.8% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. -5.51% 8.8% 14.29% 7.4% 11.27% 42.96% Marten Transport Ltd. -2% 11.07% 3.29% 1.47% -4.2% 23.97%

For the past year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Marten Transport Ltd.

Summary

Marten Transport Ltd. beats Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options. The company operates a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customersÂ’ freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 2,785 tractors, including 2,717 company-owned tractors and 68 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.