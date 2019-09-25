Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) EPS Estimated At $0.55; MetLife, Inc. (MET) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 1.84% above currents $47.33 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MET in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 13 with “Sell”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. KNX’s profit would be $93.78M giving it 15.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 1.92M shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Buys Trucker Abilene Motor Express; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.39; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev $1.27B; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Knight-Swift Transportation Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNX); 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION 1Q OPERATING INCOME $93.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MetLife, Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Fire Gp reported 1,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 1.01M shares. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 152,594 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Incorporated has invested 0.98% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Snow Capital Mngmt L P reported 3.28% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 152 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 1.13 million shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Intll Inc Ca holds 0.02% or 6,432 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,725 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 637,649 shares. Ckw Grp accumulated 2,629 shares.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 6.68M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $44.32 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 4 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41’s average target is 19.01% above currents $34.45 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 4 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of KNX in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts More Bullish On TLs, Valuation A Key Reason – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.