Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bunzl PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Friday, February 1. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 2700 target in Friday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 18 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BNZL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. See Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2700.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2490.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 2450.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2490.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. KNX’s profit would be $109.06 million giving it 13.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 14.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 747,323 shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has declined 23.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION BUYS ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q OPER REV. $1.27B, EST. $1.29B; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation: Tim Guin, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Resigns; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $1,271 MLN, UP 368.7%; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Senators Propose 65-mph Truck Speed Limiters – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Truckload Stocks Looking Past Upcoming Tariffs – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.