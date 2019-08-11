KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Both KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 23 0.51 N/A 0.07 234.63 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.09 N/A -15.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Liquidity

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor McDermott International Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 177.06% at a $32.25 consensus target price. McDermott International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 158.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than McDermott International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than McDermott International Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors McDermott International Inc.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.