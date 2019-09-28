KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

We are contrasting KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 20.95M 0.07 234.63 Halliburton Company 19 10.98 872.74M 1.46 15.72

Table 1 highlights KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Halliburton Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Halliburton Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 194,341,372.91% 1.1% 0.6% Halliburton Company 4,507,954,545.45% 17.9% 6.3%

Liquidity

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Halliburton Company which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halliburton Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Halliburton Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83

The consensus price target of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is $32.25, with potential upside of 261.95%. Halliburton Company on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 44.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Halliburton Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Halliburton Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 80.2%. About 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Halliburton Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Halliburton Company.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.