KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Touches $8.70 Low on Sep, 30; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Decreased By $837,000 Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $8.09 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.70 share price. This indicates more downside for the $205.36M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.38 million less. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 112,235 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 40.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 27,000 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 40,000 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 67,000 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $3.24B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 492,209 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 85.54% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KLXE’s profit will be $2.83M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $205.36 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 25.79% above currents $27.03 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PBF in report on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $4200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo.

