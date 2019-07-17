KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Touches $17.78 Low on Jul, 17; Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Raven Inds Com (RAVN) Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Raven Inds Inc Com (RAVN) stake by 61.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 18,518 shares as Raven Inds Inc Com (RAVN)’s stock declined 4.82%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 11,429 shares with $439,000 value, down from 29,947 last quarter. Raven Inds Inc Com now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 3,432 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Jul, 17 and still has $17.07 target or 4.00% below today’s $17.78 share price. This indicates more downside for the $411.60 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $17.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.46 million less. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 15,515 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KLX Energy Services Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KLXE to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq on September 17; Schedules Non-Deal Road Show September 25, 26 and 27 in Houston, New York and Boston Nasdaq:KLXE – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KLX Energy Services Completes Motley Acquisition Nasdaq:KLXE – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on August, 28. KLXE’s profit will be $7.64M for 13.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.00% EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $411.60 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 106.47 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. PAROD RICK bought $101,530 worth of stock or 2,600 shares. $17,448 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was bought by LeBaron Marc E.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) stake by 116,000 shares to 227,786 valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) stake by 27,981 shares and now owns 32,501 shares. Moderna Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Management L L C accumulated 552,712 shares. American Interest Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Ameriprise Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 218,324 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 0.01% or 35,616 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 153,987 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.1% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Kistler holds 1,200 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 42,681 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 23,152 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,804 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 24,718 shares. Td Asset Inc invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Vanguard reported 3.73 million shares.