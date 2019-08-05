KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Touches $12.64 Low on Aug, 5; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has 1.44 Sentiment

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $12.01 target or 5.00% below today’s $12.64 share price. This indicates more downside for the $292.60M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $12.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.63M less. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 46,090 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 62 trimmed and sold holdings in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 228,703 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 6.83% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 39.71 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc owns 900,000 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great Point Partners Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.94% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting ACAD Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ACAD – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals Beats Expectations in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KLXE) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KLXE to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq on September 17; Schedules Non-Deal Road Show September 25, 26 and 27 in Houston, New York and Boston Nasdaq:KLXE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KLX Energy Services Completes Motley Acquisition Nasdaq:KLXE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.