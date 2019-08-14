KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Touches $11.65 Low on Aug, 14; Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted By $339,000 Its Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Position

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $10.83 target or 7.00% below today’s $11.65 share price. This indicates more downside for the $269.69 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.83 PT is reached, the company will be worth $18.88M less. The stock decreased 7.25% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 68,037 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 56,500 shares as Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.03 million shares with $6.98 million value, up from 969,791 last quarter. Noodles & Company Class A now has $285.66M valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 260,781 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on August, 28. KLXE’s profit will be $7.64M for 8.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.00% EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $269.69 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 69.76 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

More notable recent KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KLX Energy Services Announces Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KLXE) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KLX Energy Services Completes Motley Acquisition Nasdaq:KLXE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hennessy Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 63,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1.46 million shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 741,278 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 10,530 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 24,900 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.02% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Geode Management Ltd Com owns 398,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.03 million shares or 4.91% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited holds 45,450 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 39,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.58% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles has $13 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.30’s average target is 58.46% above currents $6.5 stock price. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.