KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Touches $10.45 Low on Aug, 25; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased By $353,000 Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Position

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) stake by 9.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 3,530 shares as Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 39,248 shares with $3.93M value, up from 35,718 last quarter. Price T Rowe Group Inc now has $24.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 1.20 million shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q EPS $1.77; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 2.6% Position in Zogenix

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $9.82 target or 6.00% below today’s $10.45 share price. This indicates more downside for the $241.91M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.51 million less. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 481,192 shares traded or 139.57% up from the average. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group has $121 highest and $9000 lowest target. $107.43’s average target is 1.72% above currents $105.61 stock price. T. Rowe Price Group had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained the shares of TROW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, August 9.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity. 2,617 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares with value of $263,597 were sold by Robert W. Sharps.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $241.91 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.