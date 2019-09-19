KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $9.43 52-Week Low; River Road Asset Management Trimmed Rpm International (RPM) Holding

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Rpm International Inc. (RPM) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 43,534 shares as Rpm International Inc. (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 607,112 shares with $37.10 million value, down from 650,646 last quarter. Rpm International Inc. now has $8.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 193,158 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.15 target or 3.00% below today’s $9.43 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $222.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $9.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.68M less. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 162,787 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 85.54% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KLXE’s profit will be $2.83 million for 19.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $222.59 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is -0.52% below currents $68.86 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Friday, April 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $69 target. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Newmark Group Inc. Class A stake by 227,221 shares to 954,548 valued at $8.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 248,741 shares and now owns 609,059 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.