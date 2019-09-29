KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $8.91 1 Year Low; Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Has 0.73 Sentiment

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.20 target or 8.00% below today’s $8.91 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $210.32 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $8.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.83 million less. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 205,281 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 161 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 220 reduced and sold their holdings in Zions Bancorporation. The hedge funds in our database reported: 164.05 million shares, down from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zions Bancorporation in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 168 Increased: 120 New Position: 41.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association for 321,896 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 663,319 shares or 4.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Llc has 3.44% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.04% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 182,518 shares.

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 85.54% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KLXE’s profit will be $2.83M for 18.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.