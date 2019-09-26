KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $8.90 Low on Sep, 26; London Co Of Virginia Has Raised By $144.91 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding

London Co Of Virginia increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 189.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 1.88M shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 2.88 million shares with $222.49M value, up from 995,572 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 298,449 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Sep, 26 and still has $8.19 target or 8.00% below today’s $8.90 share price. This indicates more downside for the $210.08M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.81M less. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 67,883 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. $1.69 million worth of stock was bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E on Friday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Andra Ap stated it has 27,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.71M shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.21% or 37,126 shares. 2,948 were accumulated by Essex. United Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 61,317 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jefferies Lc has 6,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 743 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 0.24% stake. Jones Lllp holds 13,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation Tru accumulated 1,818 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Van Eck Associate Corp has 805,918 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Cypress Cap Gp has invested 0.7% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

London Co Of Virginia decreased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 263,872 shares to 6.64 million valued at $309.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 259,176 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy Offers $1.2 Million in Critical Community Needs Grants – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Acquires Two Solar Projects in Virginia – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.43% below currents $80.65 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $210.08 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

More notable recent KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KLXE) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Basic Energy Services and Olympic Steel among Energy/Materials gainers; Comstock Resources and Flexible Solutions among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.