KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $8.34 Yearly Low; Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GRIN) Sellers Increased By 10.91% Their Shorts

Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN) had an increase of 10.91% in short interest. GRIN’s SI was 12,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.91% from 11,000 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Grindrod Shipping Holdings LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s short sellers to cover GRIN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 2,400 shares traded. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) has declined 57.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500.

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.59 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.34 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $190.90M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $7.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.18M less. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 16,984 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 85.54% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KLXE’s profit will be $2.75 million for 17.38 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $190.90 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

