KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $18.52 Low on Jul, 8; Crestwood Capital Management LP Decreased Moodys (MCO) Holding

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Jul, 8 and still has $17.59 target or 5.00% below today’s $18.52 share price. This indicates more downside for the $428.84M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $17.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $21.44M less. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 83,777 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 68.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 28,204 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 12,836 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 41,040 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $37.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $197.42. About 296,097 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aena’s Issuer Rating To A3; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B2 Rating To Jiangsu Zhongnan; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ALSO LOWERED OMAN’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND CEILING TO BAA2 FROM BAA1; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Rating On Lewis County Public Facilities District, Wa’s Limited Sales Tax Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 TO PISCES MIDCO, STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Tesla shares are on pace for their worst monthly performance as the electric car company faced a federal investigation and after a recent Moody’s downgrade; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Unicaja Banco’s Mortgage Covered Bonds To Aa1; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by CIFC Funding 2014-Il-R, Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 1 To Sequoia Uhsd Ca’s 2018-2019 Tran; 23/04/2018 – TELE COLUMBUS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $428.84 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 110.93 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on August, 28. KLXE’s profit will be $7.64 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 25.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Nomura maintained the shares of MCO in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MCO in report on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,830 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 20 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co invested in 1,132 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Olstein Management Lp owns 41,000 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 17,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 6,477 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Axa stated it has 44,037 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 16,510 shares. Oppenheimer has 1,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 3,200 shares.