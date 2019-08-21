KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $11.25 Low on Aug, 21; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 7,905 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 114,641 shares with $10.96M value, down from 122,546 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 38,572 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.)

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) reached all time low today, Aug, 21 and still has $10.46 target or 7.00% below today’s $11.25 share price. This indicates more downside for the $260.43M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $18.23 million less. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 57,982 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $260.43 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 67.37 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Analysts await KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report earnings on August, 28. KLXE’s profit will be $7.64M for 8.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.00% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 8,218 shares to 228,602 valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 60,400 shares and now owns 111,590 shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was raised too.

