KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $10.29 After 6.00% Up Move; Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Position

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 97,351 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $242.89M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $10.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KLXE worth $14.57M more.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) stake by 278.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc acquired 80,305 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 109,102 shares with $4.58 million value, up from 28,797 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. now has $20.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 56,613 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $242.89 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

