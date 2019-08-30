KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $10.03 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at INTERSERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (ISVJF) Lowered By 0.16%

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 193,237 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $252.57 million company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $9.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KLXE worth $17.68 million less.

INTERSERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:ISVJF) had a decrease of 0.16% in short interest. ISVJF’s SI was 189,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.16% from 190,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $252.57 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

More notable recent KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: KLXE, DHR – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KLX Energy Services Announces Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KLX Energy Services Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019; Updates Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KLXE) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of $16,127. The Company’s Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

More news for Interserve Plc (OTCMKTS:ISVJF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “What Went Wrong At Interserve? – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Misery Of Mitie – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 13, 2018 is yet another important article.