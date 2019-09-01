KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) Reaches $10.03 After 7.00% Down Move; Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Has 1.4 Sentiment

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 193,237 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $230.22M company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $9.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KLXE worth $16.12M less.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (TYPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 74 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 53 sold and trimmed equity positions in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 36.14 million shares, down from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 41 Increased: 49 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 616,437 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $791.58 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.38 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 12.27% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for 3.60 million shares. Rgm Capital Llc owns 3.54 million shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 896,468 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.96% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 106,300 shares.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $230.22 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.