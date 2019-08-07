KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Air Lease (AL) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 13,129 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 757,918 shares with $26.03M value, down from 771,047 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 272,971 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT

Analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 28.KLXE’s profit would be $7.64M giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 32.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 93,239 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) stake by 42.63M shares to 89.42M valued at $89.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 5,890 shares and now owns 168,970 shares. Enova Intl Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4.46 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability owns 13,120 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Copper Rock Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 397,391 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Limited Co holds 10,619 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 6,471 were accumulated by M&T Commercial Bank Corporation. Gagnon Ltd Com reported 254,950 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Shields Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,500 shares. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 45,800 shares. 382,408 are held by Williams Jones And Associates Limited Company. Davenport Company Ltd Liability owns 12,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.36 million for 7.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $282.65 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 73.11 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.