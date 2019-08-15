Klingenstein Fields & Co Lowered Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $7.85 Million; Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $456,688

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 51,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 159,181 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35 million, down from 210,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $163.93. About 249,802 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 296,955 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.38 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 77,837 shares to 296,165 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index Etf (EFG) by 14,436 shares to 87,583 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 13,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

