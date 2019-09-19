Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding By $379,202; Westchester Capital Management Boosted By $57.73 Million Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) stake by 466.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westchester Capital Management Llc acquired 5.25 million shares as Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Westchester Capital Management Llc holds 6.37 million shares with $75.32M value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. Caesars Entertainment Corporation now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 308,414 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 153.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 9,979 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 16,479 shares with $634,000 value, up from 6,500 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $32.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 339,249 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 42,736 shares to 813,963 valued at $113.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 5,895 shares and now owns 111,601 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 96,739 shares. Ancora Limited invested in 16,538 shares. Intll Limited Ca holds 9,428 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 16,896 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,200 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 4.51M shares. United Automobile Association owns 1.18M shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 14,479 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,936 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0.07% or 654,957 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company stated it has 12,401 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Oxbow Advsr Limited Com stated it has 89,947 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 56,064 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 9.64% above currents $39.23 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4600 target. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, September 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9.

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) stake by 424,700 shares to 241,500 valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 194,233 shares and now owns 101,967 shares. Fox Corporation was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 0.25% above currents $11.92 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9.5000 target. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.