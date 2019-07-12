Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Sellers Decreased By 8.78% Their Shorts

Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) had a decrease of 8.78% in short interest. URBN’s SI was 12.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.78% from 13.47 million shares previously. With 2.28 million avg volume, 5 days are for Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN)’s short sellers to cover URBN’s short positions. The SI to Urban Outfitters Inc’s float is 15.1%. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 1.32 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 61.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 38,648 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 101,700 shares with $4.85 million value, up from 63,052 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $70.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral”.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 93,115 shares to 103,162 valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 60,151 shares and now owns 231,220 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 21,501 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Investment holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 41,165 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Harvey Inv Llc reported 6,205 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,257 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 722,424 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.18% or 498,680 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M&R Mgmt holds 21,892 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Inc Inc Limited Partnership has invested 1.93% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mathes owns 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,959 shares. Amer Assets Inv Limited Co, California-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 98,085 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 838,734 shares stake. Mackay Shields Lc owns 178,560 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 1,431 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 4.49M shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 205,191 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 47 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 83,414 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 180,007 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 449,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Amer has invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Urban Outfitters had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 14. DA Davidson upgraded Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 5. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. DA Davidson maintained the shares of URBN in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 9.01 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.