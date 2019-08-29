Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Ulysses Management Has Lifted By $401,362 Its Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Stake

Ulysses Management Llc increased Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc acquired 9,334 shares as Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 771,689 shares with $33.45 million value, up from 762,355 last quarter. Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc now has $6.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 914,852 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 38.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc acquired 2,007 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 7,266 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 5,259 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Just Backed a Wedding-Planning Startup; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 12/03/2018 – Financials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition — Financials Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 18,387 shares to 177,911 valued at $12.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 4,740 shares and now owns 40,661 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.61% above currents $200.42 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 1.41B shares to 300,000 valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2.59B shares and now owns 254,000 shares. Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 22.67% above currents $38.11 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Wolfe Research maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.