Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding as Shares Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87 million, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 773,340 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 120,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 105,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 2.07M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

