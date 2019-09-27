Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG)’s Sentiment Is 1.74

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 115 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 66 reduced and sold equity positions in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The investment managers in our database now hold: 16.05 million shares, down from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 68 New Position: 47.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 32.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 13,366 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 27,560 shares with $1.30M value, down from 40,926 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $224.05B valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 39.68M shares traded or 101.10% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Investment Management holds 11,557 shares. London Of Virginia has 6.36 million shares. Addison accumulated 40,886 shares. Mairs & has invested 1.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated accumulated 9,353 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 509 shares. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma holds 0.73% or 38.04M shares. Waverton Invest has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,675 shares. Invest House Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8.25M shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 173,200 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. The California-based Phocas Corp has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 50.56 million shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38.35 million shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.48% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 564,966 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 1.41% invested in the company for 169,363 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,080 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.42M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 25.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

