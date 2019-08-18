Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased By $522,000 Its Bitauto Hldgs LTD (Call) (BITA) Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 28.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 66,397 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 165,213 shares with $30.08M value, down from 231,610 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Call) (BITA) stake by 30.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 34,800 shares as Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Call) (BITA)’s stock declined 6.93%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 80,600 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 115,400 last quarter. Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Call) now has $813.23M valuation. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 340,414 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 14.60% above currents $178.19 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.47 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 186,083 shares to 1.12M valued at $35.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 58,315 shares and now owns 363,271 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,923 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 24,484 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Motco reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vident Advisory Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,292 shares. Lvw Ltd holds 0.72% or 14,912 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 8,554 were reported by Legacy Capital Prtnrs. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 7,703 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Barnett Company holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Co has invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40M for 4.91 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.