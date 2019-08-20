Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $7.65 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Trust Asset Management Increased Position

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 7.29M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 46,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 146,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, down from 192,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Facebook Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FB); 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 3,919 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 112,416 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.58% or 260,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.29 million shares. Laffer reported 75,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 6.18M shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.07% stake. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 133,653 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 45,368 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 283,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 597,207 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As FTC settles with Facebook, NC continues to investigate how company handled user data – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,223 shares to 321,545 shares, valued at $16.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 46,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs invested in 6,266 shares. 8,185 are held by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Invest Gru Lp invested in 3.59% or 955,000 shares. 361 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 317,180 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Fil invested in 0.32% or 1.21M shares. Cypress Lc (Wy) accumulated 219 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Skylands Lc invested in 12,350 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.23M shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust holds 0.21% or 4,134 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 231,688 shares. Bailard Inc reported 143,649 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,227 shares.